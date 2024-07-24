Elon Musk says he expects China to approve Full Self-Driving by the end of the year

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has again touted the impending rollout of advanced driver-assist software in China, after reporting another quarter of disappointing earnings.

"Pretty soon, we will ask for regulatory approval of the Tesla-supervised FSD in Europe, China and other countries. And I think we are likely to receive that before the end of the year," Musk said on a second-quarter earnings call Wednesday Beijing time. That's according to a FactSet transcript.

Musk in April had said rollout to China "may be possible very soon," according to his response to a question on X.

Since last year, driver-assist has become a selling point for cars in China's fiercely competitive electric car market. Tesla's Autopilot for navigating on highways is available locally, but not Full Self-Driving, which uses cameras and artificial intelligence to enable cars to automatically park, change lanes and slow down at stop signs.

Full Self-Driving is currently only available in the United States and Canada. China accounts for about 22% of Tesla's sales.

About a week after the social media post, Musk unexpectedly appeared in Beijing for a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang during the first major auto show in the city in four years. Local authorities also removed restrictions on Tesla cars after the company's China-made vehicles passed domestic data security requirements.

China competition on driver assist

Multiple companies from tech giant Huawei to electric car startup Xpeng sell driver-assist capabilities in China. Xpeng in March 2023 expanded its driver-assist software to Shanghai city streets and subsequently Beijing.

"Tesla's current FSD technology is somewhat of a laggard to what its competitors offer in China," said Shay Natarajan, a North America-based partner at Mobility Impact Partners, a private equity fund that invests in transportation.

"When comparing Tesla's FSD to other L2 self-driving offerings in China, I see two main takeaways," she said. "Nio is a leader in self-driving technology. Their sensory inputs include camera, radar, LIDAR as well as ultrasonic sensors. This is the best of all worlds and leads to a very high level of precision and redundancy in the ability to sense the surroundings."

Natarajan pointed out Nio charges about $55 a month for its driver assist features, about half what Tesla charges for FSD in the U.S.