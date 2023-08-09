Disney says it will crack down on password sharing, following Netflix's lead

Disney is joining the streaming fight against password sharing.

CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday's earnings call that the company is exploring account sharing for streaming and will provide additional details on its policy to curb it later this year.

The company will roll out tactics to mitigate password sharing in 2024, Iger said Wednesday.

The move comes as Disney and its peers have looked for ways to make streaming profitable. Disney follows the lead of Netflix, which began rolling out a new account sharing policy earlier this year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.