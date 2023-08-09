Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Disney says it will crack down on password sharing, following Netflix's lead

By Lillian Rizzo,CNBC

Gabby Jones | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Disney is joining the streaming fight against password sharing.

CEO Bob Iger said on Wednesday's earnings call that the company is exploring account sharing for streaming and will provide additional details on its policy to curb it later this year.

The company will roll out tactics to mitigate password sharing in 2024, Iger said Wednesday.

The move comes as Disney and its peers have looked for ways to make streaming profitable. Disney follows the lead of Netflix, which began rolling out a new account sharing policy earlier this year.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us