Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
personal finance

Democratic Lawmakers Call for Permanent Expansion of the $3,000 Child Tax Credit

By Alicia Adamczyk, CNBC

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

On the eve of the first advance payment of the new enhanced child tax credit (CTC), a group of Democratic lawmakers is once again calling for the expansion to be made permanent.

The CTC was expanded as part of the American Rescue Plan (ARP), passed earlier this year. It increases the standard credit to $3,600 per year for children under 6, and to $3,000 for children 6 to 17 for 2021, with half of the payment amount paid out monthly starting Thursday, July 15.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The group, which includes Sens. Michael Bennet (Colo.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio) and Cory Booker (N.J.), and U.S. Representatives Rosa DeLauro (Conn.), Suzan DelBene (Wash.) and Ritchie Torres (N.Y.), said during a press conference Wednesday it is their goal to make the expansion permanent so parents know they can rely on the money each month.

Money Report

Markets 13 mins ago

You May Need to Work Longer, Ramp Up Investment Risk to Afford Retirement, BlackRock CEO Fink Says

Congress 17 mins ago

Inflation Could Prompt Largest Social Security Cost-Of-Living Adjustment in Decades. Why There's a Push to Change the Way It's Calculated

"We have a real opportunity to not just throw money at a problem, but to...lift up all children and families," Rep. DeLauro said during the press conference.

The group of lawmakers say that making the credits permanent will go a long way to reducing child poverty in the U.S. Research has backed them up.

Since the ARP passed, many Democratic lawmakers have pushed for the expansion to be renewed past 2021, including introducing legislation to make it permanent with no expiration date. President Joe Biden proposed continuing the monthly, fully-refundable payments through 2025 in the American Families Plan.

The lawmakers are also pushing for a permanent expansion of the earned income tax credit (EITC), which was also updated in the ARP.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: Here's who qualifies for the new $3,000 child tax credit

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

personal financeMake ItCory BookerTaxesMake It - Money
Local Tokyo Olympics Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Traffic Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us