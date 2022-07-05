Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Have No Catalyst to Recommend SoFi

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oasis Petroleum Inc: "Everybody hates oil so much, we've got to do more work. But I like the idea in principle."

Cloudflare Inc: "I don't like companies that aren't making money, but I think [CEO] Matthew Prince should come on the show because they are doing so well."

MP Materials Corp: "It has been a good stock to buy in the $20s and it's almost there. May I suggest you do that."

Dow Inc: "I think you buy it in the $40s."

Citigroup Inc: "May I suggest you buy Morgan Stanley."

Warner Bros Discovery: "If Warner Brothers Discovery at $14 is a buy, then you should just take every penny and buy Disney."

SoFi Technologies: "I do not understand it. It's at $5. That makes no sense to me. ... That said, I have no catalyst to recommend the stock."

Danaos Corp: "I can't recommend this stock."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Disney and Morgan Stanley.

