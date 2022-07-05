Cramer's Lightning Round: I Have No Catalyst to Recommend SoFi

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oasis Petroleum Inc: "Everybody hates oil so much, we've got to do more work. But I like the idea in principle."

Cloudflare Inc: "I don't like companies that aren't making money, but I think [CEO] Matthew Prince should come on the show because they are doing so well."

MP Materials Corp: "It has been a good stock to buy in the $20s and it's almost there. May I suggest you do that."

Dow Inc: "I think you buy it in the $40s."

Citigroup Inc: "May I suggest you buy Morgan Stanley."

Warner Bros Discovery: "If Warner Brothers Discovery at $14 is a buy, then you should just take every penny and buy Disney."

SoFi Technologies: "I do not understand it. It's at $5. That makes no sense to me. ... That said, I have no catalyst to recommend the stock."

Danaos Corp: "I can't recommend this stock."

Disclosure: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Disney and Morgan Stanley.

