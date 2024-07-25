Cramer's Lightning Round: Dell is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Dell: "[buy, buy, buy!] You want to buy it."

Five Below: "I am very mystified by Five Below, I don't know what happened there. I know there were many operational problems — CEO leaves, they don't really explain what's going on...Until they get their act together, I have nothing good to say about them."

Toyota: "I don't really want to auto stocks right here...They've just become way too dicey, prices are coming down. Let's say no to the autos, other than GM."

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

CrowdStrike: "I think CrowdStrike's going to bottom here...I don't want to write this company off, Kurtz is too good."

A10 Networks: "It's network security. If you're going to do network security, I'm still going to say Palo Alto."

Dream Finders Homes: "It's kind of interesting, it's a single-family home, and I like that business very much."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Palo Alto Networks.

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com