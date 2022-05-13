Cramer's Lightning Round: BigCommerce Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Tellurian Inc: "For younger people out there, listen to me. I want you to spend five bucks and buy this."

BigCommerce Holdings Inc: "I can't play ball on that one."

Block Inc: "They did a very good job [in their latest quarter]."

Regal Rexnord Corp: "I'm not backing away, I think it's a good one. I would be a buyer."

Prologis Inc: "These guys are the right price, you've got to buy."

