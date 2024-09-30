Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Bitcoin sinks after last week's rally but still heads for a winning September

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Bitcoin.
Nurphoto | Getty Images

Bitcoin and crypto stocks retreated on the final trading day of September, following a rally last week, but are still poised to post a positive month.

The flagship cryptocurrency was last lower by 3% at $63,752.20, after briefly reclaiming the $65,000 level last week, according to Coin Metrics. Crypto stock Coinbase slid 5% and MicroStrategy fell 2%.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Investors are bracing for strikes at ports up and down the East Coast and along the Gulf Coast after midnight Monday, which could shake the economy ahead of the holiday season.

Analysts have also warned about overbought conditions as bitcoin last week climbed nearly 5% in the five days ending Sept. 27, as net inflows into global crypto exchange-traded products accelerated to their highest level since mid-July. During the same period, Coinbase and MicroStrategy gained 12% and 21%, respectively. On Friday, both stocks jumped 6%.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The combined net buying volume of U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded funds last week (16,774 BTC) exceeded a typical one-month supply of newly mined bitcoin (13,500), according to Bitwise-owned ETC Group. This was largely due to the policy reversal by the People's Bank of China, the firm said.

For the month, bitcoin is on pace to finish its strongest September ever with an 8% gain and its second positive September — historically the cryptocurrency's weakest month — in a row.

Coinbase is poised for a 1% monthly loss and is down nearly 18% for the quarter. Some analysts see that downtrend continuing in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy is up 30% for the month and 25% for the quarter.

Money Report

News 10 mins ago

‘Shark Tank' star Daniel Lubetzky used to stay up until 4 a.m. checking his work email: ‘I was enslaved by my inbox'

News 40 mins ago

Powell indicates further, smaller rate cuts, insists the Fed is ‘not on any preset course'

The market is heading into a seasonally strong quarter for crypto and risk assets broadly.

Bitcoin's narrative is often debated — whether it is a store of value or a risk asset — but its correlation is currently closer to that of the S&P 500 than to gold, and investors expect it to benefit from rate cuts, clarity following the U.S. presidential election and seasonal and favorable market conditions translating into greater flows into crypto ETFs.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us