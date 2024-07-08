Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
News

Asia-Pacific markets higher after S&P 500, Nasdaq close at all-time high

By Lee Ying Shan,CNBC

Brook Attakorn | Moment | Getty Images
  • Traders in Asia will also look toward Australia's consumer sentiment and business confidence data due later in the day.
  • Investors are also looking forward to the upcoming release of the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday to gauge the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street that saw both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reaching new highs.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.42% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix inched up 0.16%.

The Kospi climbed 0.55%. Shares of heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 0.23%, even as the company's largest union continued its three-day strike as it seeks better pay.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,534, higher than the HSI's last close of 17,524.06.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.22%. Traders in Asia will also look toward Australia's consumer sentiment and business confidence data due later in the day.

Investors are also looking forward to the upcoming release of the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday to gauge the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. Meanwhile, China's inflation data on Wednesday will provide insights on the state of the country's economic recovery.

Money Report

News 21 mins ago

‘Make or break week': Stifel sees 40% chance of President Biden dropping out of the race

News 1 hour ago

Cramer's Lightning Round: KKR is ‘the foremost'

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs. Earnings from some major financial giants and consumer companies are also on traders' watchlists this week.

—CNBC's Brian Evans and Pia Singh contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

News
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us