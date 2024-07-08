Asia-Pacific markets higher after S&P 500, Nasdaq close at all-time high

Traders in Asia will also look toward Australia's consumer sentiment and business confidence data due later in the day.

Investors are also looking forward to the upcoming release of the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday to gauge the path of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions.

Asia-Pacific markets opened higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street that saw both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reaching new highs.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.42% in its first hour of trade, while the Topix inched up 0.16%.

The Kospi climbed 0.55%. Shares of heavyweight Samsung Electronics gained 0.23%, even as the company's largest union continued its three-day strike as it seeks better pay.

Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures were at 17,534, higher than the HSI's last close of 17,524.06.

Meanwhile, China's inflation data on Wednesday will provide insights on the state of the country's economic recovery.

Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs. Earnings from some major financial giants and consumer companies are also on traders' watchlists this week.

—CNBC's Brian Evans and Pia Singh contributed to this report.