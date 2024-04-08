Money Report

Americans converge on the path of totality to experience the solar eclipse

By Adam Jeffery,CNBC

Joe Raedle | Getty Images
The sun rises behind the Empire State Building on the day of the solar eclipse in New York City on April 8, 2024, as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. 
Gary Hershorn | Corbis News | Getty Images
Today marks a total solar eclipse that is expected to cross the United States as millions of Americans try to position themselves in the path of totality to capture this celestial moment. The next time an eclipse of this magnitude will cross the U.S. will be on Aug. 23, 2044. Towns in the path of totality are preparing for an influx of people vying for the ultimate viewing experience and providing an economic boon.

Bloomington, Indiana

Signage advertising the total solar eclipse in Bloomington, Indiana, US, on Sunday, April 7, 2024. 
Chet Strange | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Houlton, Maine

Cheryll Simmons-Heit, wearing a moon, and Johanna Johnston, wearing a sun, participate in the Solar Sprint 3k on April 07, 2024 in Houlton, Maine. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Dawn MacDonald (R), the owner of Crowe's Tattoos, places an eclipse tattoo on the arm of Morgan Flewelling (L) on April 07, 2024, in Houlton, Maine. 
Joe Raedle | Getty Images
Fredericksburg, Texas

A sign displaying 'No School' is seen at Fredericksburg middle school ahead of the total solar eclipse on April 07, 2024 in Fredericksburg, Texas. 
Brandon Bell | Getty Images
Carbondale, Illinois

Eclipse-themed T-shirts are offered for sale at a science fair at Southern Illinois University on April 07, 2024 in Carbondale, Illinois. 
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Orlando, Florida

Special OREO donuts from Krispy Kreme are shown in a picture illustration in Orlando. The celestial-themed donuts went on sale today to celebrate the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. 
Paul Hennessy | Lightrocket | Getty Images
Pinchneyville, Illinois

Solar eclipse t-shirts are offered for sale at Audra's Footprint on April 05, 2024 in Pinckneyville, Illinois. 
Scott Olson | Getty Images
Makanda, Illinois

Brittany Sunderman and Gianna Debenham, 6, from Effingham, Illinois, and other members of the Debenham family who travelled from Utah and Las Vegas to experience the total solar eclipse together, try out their eclipse viewing glasses at their campsite a day ahead of the event at Camp Carew in Makanda, Illinois, U.S., April 7, 2024.
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
Niagara Falls, Ontario

People sit next to the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada, on April 8, 2024 as they prepare for the total eclipse which is set to pass over the region later in the day. 
Geoff Robins | AFP | Getty Images
