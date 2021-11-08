Money Report

Technology

AMD Shares Jump After Company Wins Meta Partnership, Announces New Chips

By Jessica Bursztynsky, CNBC

Bridget Bennett | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • AMD shares jumped Monday after the company announced it won Meta, formerly known as Facebook, as a chip customer.
  • AMD also revealed a range of new chips during the company's Accelerated Data Center Premiere Keynote.
  • The company's stock was up nearly 10%.

AMD shares jumped nearly 10% Monday after the company announced it won Meta, formerly known as Facebook, as a chip customer.

AMD also revealed a range of new chips during the company's Accelerated Data Center Premiere keynote.

The announcements help cement the company's push against its competitors. AMD is in the process of taking market share from market leader Intel as cloud providers like Microsoft, Amazon and Google buy its chips to run their services. AMD has gained some performance advantages over competing Intel processors in recent years.

Last month, AMD CEO Lisa Su said that its data center chip sales doubled on an annual basis in the most recent quarter and the business accounts for 20% of AMD's sales. The data center chips are part of AMD's embedded, enterprise, and semi-custom segment, which reported $1.9 billion in sales last quarter, up 69% year-over-year.

Su said on Monday that additional details on its partnership with Meta will be discussed later this week during the Open Compute Project summit.

-- CNBC's Kif Leswing contributed to this report.

