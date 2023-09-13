Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Amazon rolls out generative AI tool to help sellers write product listings

By Annie Palmer,CNBC

Johnny Milano | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Amazon is rolling out a generative AI tool for sellers to help them generate copy for product titles and listings.
  • The tool prompts sellers to enter a few keywords or sentences describing their product, then spits out a range of content the seller can use to build their listing, such as product titles, bullet points and descriptions.
  • Amazon has been experimenting with AI applications for its e-commerce business, including using the technology to summarize product reviews.

Amazon on Wednesday debuted an artificial intelligence tool for sellers that helps them generate copy for their product pages.

The tool prompts sellers to enter a few keywords or sentences describing their product. It then spits out a range of content a seller can use to build their listing, such as product titles, bullet points and descriptions. Sellers can use the tool to build new listings or refine existing ones.

The feature was announced this week at Amazon Accelerate, a conference held annually in Seattle for the company's third-party sellers. The Information reported in August that Amazon was testing the tool among a group of sellers.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg on how we plan to use AI to help improve the seller experience and help more sellers succeed," Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon's vice president of worldwide selling partner experience, wrote in a blog post.

Sellers have been using OpenAI's ChatGPT to write listings, come up with catchy titles and brainstorm new products. Amazon also recently started using AI to summarize reviews left by customers on some products.

The AI tools are expected to make it easier for sellers to stand out on Amazon's vast, competitive third-party marketplace, which the company launched in 2000. Since then, the third-party marketplace has become a cornerstone of Amazon's e-commerce business, amassing millions of merchants and generating more than half its overall retail sales.

Money Report

news 15 mins ago

Arm prices IPO at $52 per share

news 23 mins ago

2024 election: Biden, Trump in a statistical tie in latest Quinnipiac poll

Amazon is responding to the recent buzz around consumer-facing AI applications such as ChatGPT and Google's rival chatbot Bard, which have captivated Silicon Valley and the public. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has previously said the company plans to incorporate more AI applications in numerous areas of its business.

Amazon hasn't released its own chatbot but instead has focused on applying generative AI to its retail and devices businesses, as well as launching a generative AI service called Bedrock for Amazon Web Services customers.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us