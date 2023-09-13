Amazon rolls out generative AI tool to help sellers write product listings

Amazon is rolling out a generative AI tool for sellers to help them generate copy for product titles and listings.

The tool prompts sellers to enter a few keywords or sentences describing their product, then spits out a range of content the seller can use to build their listing, such as product titles, bullet points and descriptions.

Amazon has been experimenting with AI applications for its e-commerce business, including using the technology to summarize product reviews.

The tool prompts sellers to enter a few keywords or sentences describing their product. It then spits out a range of content a seller can use to build their listing, such as product titles, bullet points and descriptions. Sellers can use the tool to build new listings or refine existing ones.

The feature was announced this week at Amazon Accelerate, a conference held annually in Seattle for the company's third-party sellers. The Information reported in August that Amazon was testing the tool among a group of sellers.

"This is just the tip of the iceberg on how we plan to use AI to help improve the seller experience and help more sellers succeed," Mary Beth Westmoreland, Amazon's vice president of worldwide selling partner experience, wrote in a blog post.

Sellers have been using OpenAI's ChatGPT to write listings, come up with catchy titles and brainstorm new products. Amazon also recently started using AI to summarize reviews left by customers on some products.

The AI tools are expected to make it easier for sellers to stand out on Amazon's vast, competitive third-party marketplace, which the company launched in 2000. Since then, the third-party marketplace has become a cornerstone of Amazon's e-commerce business, amassing millions of merchants and generating more than half its overall retail sales.

Amazon is responding to the recent buzz around consumer-facing AI applications such as ChatGPT and Google's rival chatbot Bard, which have captivated Silicon Valley and the public. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has previously said the company plans to incorporate more AI applications in numerous areas of its business.

Amazon hasn't released its own chatbot but instead has focused on applying generative AI to its retail and devices businesses, as well as launching a generative AI service called Bedrock for Amazon Web Services customers.