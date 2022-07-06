King of Prussia Town Center Adds New Businesses, Nears 100% Occupancy

Spread Bagelry, Shade Store and Buff City Soap are among several retailers that have signed new leases at the King of Prussia Town Center, pushing the 263,423-square-foot center up to 98.7% occupancy, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The center also saw two recent openings: Cork & Candles, where you can drink wine while making a custom, scented candle, leased 2,505 square feet; and Pizzeria Vetri, which had been at the King of Prussia Mall, leased 2,000 square feet.

The center at 155 Village Drive has not experienced much turnover since many of its anchor stores and restaurants first opened in 2016. B. Good and Naf Naf Grill are among the few tenants that have closed. In February 2020, the retail center was 97% leased.

