South Philadelphia

Get a piece of history: South Philly's Termini Bros. giving away famous tile floors

The giveaway will be Friday, Sept. 29 at the main location at 1523 S. 8th Street or on their online storefront

By Cherise Lynch

Termini Bros. sign
NBC10

It's the moment many customers have been waiting for, the South Philadelphia cannoli icon Termini Bros. is giving away it's historic floor tiles.

In July, the bakery went through renovations and demolished the famous porcelain floor tiles that had been with the company for over 100 years.

After a few days of renovations, Termni's welcomed customers back to brand-new floors, polished brass and oiled woodwork.

Termini's announced in a Facebook post on Tuesday that they will be handing out the tiles to customers on Friday, Sept. 29.

According to Termini's, customers can receive a tile beautifully wrapped in a box free of charge with any purchase.

There is a limit of one tile per customer and they will hand them out until they are gone.

The tiles will be given away at the main bakery located at 1523 S. 8th Street or on their online storefront at www.Termini.com.

