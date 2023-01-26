When temperatures drop and Philadelphia-area pickleball players scramble to find a place to play their increasingly popular sport indoors, they quickly find their options are limited.

The choices typically involve booking off-hours at tennis complexes, which are turning to pickleball to fill unbooked court time and generate extra revenue, or setting up portable nets in school gymnasiums and community centers to create their own courts using painter's tape for boundary lines.

Talen Singer and Bill Davis want to change that.

The entrepreneurs are preparing to open the region's first fully dedicated indoor pickleball center in Malvern this spring.

Called Bounce Pickleball, the more than $4 million facility will feature 16 courts, a teaching pro, and instructors and programming that will include court rentals, open-play events, tournaments, leagues, one-on-one and group lessons, clinics, drills sessions, and "facilitated play" where members can experience playing against some of the country's top players.

Singer and Davis aren't limiting themselves to one center. They plan to open up to six Bounce Pickleball centers in the region over the next two years, and eventually expand to as many as 18 facilities stretching to the Jersey Shore.

"We want to create a network of pickleball facilities — indoor, outdoor, anything you can imagine with everything under the sun," Singer said.

Braden Keith, Bounce's marketing and operations manager, said the organization has two primary goals.

"First and foremost," Keith said, "we want to create a strong sense of community and togetherness via pickleball by creating structured access to courts and playgroups for all ages and levels of ability, from brand-new players to touring professionals. Second, we are aiming to increase play competencies across our membership and community by bringing in the nation's top players and coaches to instruct [players] here on the Main Line. We believe that pickleball courts can be the new '3rd Place,' a space outside of work and the home to foster friendships and build new relationships."

