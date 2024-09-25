Delaware

You might be rich! Millions in lottery prizes are unclaimed in Delaware

A $4 million winning Mega Millions ticket in the Aug. 20, 2024, draw was sold at Redner's Market in Camden, Delaware Lottery officials say

Got some old lottery tickets laying around in your drawer? Check those numbers again.

The Delaware Lottery is reporting that more than $4 million in large prizes remain unclaimed. And, for one Powerball winner, time is running out to claim their prize.

Someone purchased a Powerball ticket at the Lewes Wawa on Sept. 30, 2023, the Delaware Lottery said. However, that person has yet to come forward and only has until the end of the weekend to claim their prize within the one-year prize period.

Winners of other recent unclaimed prizes have a bit more time. Here's the list (care of the state lottery):

Aug. 20, 2024$4,000,000.00Mega MillionsRedner's Market #58 - Camden
Aug. 19, 2024$100,000.00PowerballFenwick Island Goose Creek
April 20, 2024$150,000.00PowerballShore Stop #263 - MOT
March 9, 2024$50,000.00PowerballShore Stop #277
Jan. 19, 2024$10,000.00Mega MillionsBuyrite Liquors

That's right, back in August, a $4 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Redner's in Camden, Delaware. However, the winner has yet to claim the prize.

The best bet to avoid losing a winner is to scan the little code at the bottom of a ticket to see if it won before you through it in the trash. If it's a winner sign the back of it in ink, lottery officials said.

Click here for a full guide to claiming a lottery win.

