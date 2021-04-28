Comcast Awards $1M in Grants to 100 Philly Area BIPOC-Owned Businesses

Comcast awarded $1 million in grants to diverse-owned businesses in Philadelphia and Chester as part of its RISE program to support Black-, indigenous- and people of color-owned companies, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

The grants are valued at $10,000 each and will go to 100 businesses. Philadelphia-based Comcast also selected 400 recipients in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and Houston. The program launched last fall with plans to reach 13,000 BIPOC-owned businesses through grants, tech support or media support by 2022.

Comcast RISE, or “representation, investment, strength and empowerment,” is part of the company’s $100 million commitment to “fighting injustice and inequality.” The funding comprises about $75 million in cash and $25 million in media spending in five areas: supporting social justice organizations, accelerating diversity and inclusion efforts for employees, highlighting Black voices and stories through Comcast’s media channels, addressing digital inequities and boosting small businesses.

Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal, which owns NBC10.