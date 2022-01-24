Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia is opening its second inpatient medical center — the $289 million Middleman Family Pavilion — in King of Prussia on Wednesday, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Planning for the six-story, 250,000-square-foot pediatric hospital began in 2017.

"We've been busting at the seams at our Philadelphia campus," said Dr. Jan Boskwinkel, senior vice president and chief operating officer at the Middleman Family Pavilion told PBJ.com. "We wanted to find a way to decrease that volume."

King of Prussia was selected as the site because of its ties to CHOP dating back more than two decades with the opening of an outpatient center across from the mall, Boswinkel said. In 2015, CHOP replaced that center with a $65 million specialty care and ambulatory surgery center on Goddard Boulevard a few miles away. The specialty care center also has an urgent care center.

The area, he said, also allows easy patient access by car with the Schuylkill Expressway, Pennsylvania Turnpike and Route 202 and 422 all just minutes away.

PBJ.com has photos that show inside CHOP's new hospital — which includes a pediatric emergency room — is connected to the specialty care center.

