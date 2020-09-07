Delaware

Applications Set to Open for Delaware COVID-19 Relief Fund

The state said in a news release Monday that grants of up to $100,000 will be available.

NBC10 - Katy Zachry

What to Know

  • Applications are set to open for the first round of grants from a $100 million COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses and nonprofits in Delaware.
  • The Division of Small Business will begin accepting applications online starting Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.
  • Business owners are urged to have the required documentation ready: a 2019 tax return, a Delaware business license and receipts for qualifying expenses.

“These have been unprecedented and challenging times. Delaware’s small businesses have shown resilience in navigating them,” Damian DeStefano, director of the Delaware Division of Small Business, said in a statement. “This program is a way to support them in continuing to serve their customers and help the state’s economy as a whole.”

Business owners are urged to have the required documentation ready: a 2019 tax return, a Delaware business license and receipts for qualifying expenses. More details about eligibility and how the money can be used is available online.

The grant program is a joint initiative of the state and New Castle County funded by a federal coronavirus relief bill.

