Amazon Fresh Debuts First Delaware County Store in Broomall

Amazon Fresh opened its latest Philadelphia-area store on Thursday in Delaware County, the second of several planned throughout the region, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The 40,000-square-foot grocery store opened at the site of a former Giant at 2924 Springfield Road in the Broomall Commons shopping center. Giant relocated to a new location nearby.

The Amazon Fresh joins a location in Warrington as the first two in Pennsylvania. Unlike the Bucks County store, the Broomall location features "Just Walk Out Shopping," which gives customers the option to skip the checkout line.

Amazon Fresh stores are considered a lower-price alternative to the company’s Whole Foods Market. The store, for example, sells bananas for 15 cents and $4.97 rotisserie chickens. In addition to produce, meat and seafood, the store also sells beer and wine.

