Two people were bitten by sharks off of Fire Island, New York, Wednesday, a local official says.

An official from the town of Islip said the people were bitten off the shore off Atlantique Beach and Sailors Haven around noon.

The boy who was bitten on Atlantique Beach is 13 years old and appears to have nonlife-threatening injuries; the official said he walked onto a police boat and was taken to Southside Hospital.

The Islip official didn't have any information on the condition of the second attack victim in Sailors Haven, which is about 4 1/2 miles east and is in the town of Brookhaven.

The town of Islip has banned swimming at all of its ocean-facing beaches.

It's not clear if other shores along Fire Island, which are managed by multiple local, state and federal jurisdictions, have called swimmers out of the water.

Chopper footage from over the scene showed red flags out over Atlantique Beach, but others nerby showed swimmers in the water and lartely normal operations.