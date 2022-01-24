SEPTA survey

SEPTA Riders: Tell Us What It's Like to Take Public Transit

NBC10 is polling public transit riders about how they rate SEPTA on the Big Three Cs: Crime, Cleanliness and COVID-19. A link to the survey is below.

By NBC10 Investigators

Septa fast train

What's it been like to ride SEPTA recently? Are public transit loyalists still even riding trains or buses, or has work-from-home life or a car changed your commute?

NBC10 is conducting a survey that looks at the current state of affairs on SEPTA, southeastern Pennsylvania's main public transportation system. Our quick and easy-to-take poll CAN BE FOUND BY CLICKING HERE.

The NBC10 Investigators are interested in how former and current part-time and full-time SEPTA riders view the public transit system from three perspectives: crime, cleanliness and COVID-19.

The Investigators previously surveyed riders in the spring 2021 and in the winter of 2020.

Thanks for your participation and taking a few minutes to give your perspective on public transit in the greater Philadelphia region and SEPTA's performance. The results will be published as part of a news story to air on NBC10 and posted online at NBCPhiladelphia.com in February.

