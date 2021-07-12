Widow Tries to Reschedule Event for Her Late Husband After City Denies Request

Philly natives Natalie and Barry Cantor moved to Washington, D.C. decades ago. When Barry passed away last year, Cantor wanted to host a special gathering in the city where their story began.

Cantor booked a pavilion at Pennypack Park for a special gathering to reveal her husband's headstone. She paid the city $140 for the permit.

"We are Jewish. It is our custom to unveil the headstone about 11 months to a year later," Cantor told NBC10 Responds.

Unfortunately, the headstone production was delayed due to COVID-19 and wouldn't be ready in time for the gathering.

Cantor reached out to the City of Philadelphia to reschedule the gathering, but the city denied her request. Nowhere on the permit does it say the date cannot be rescheduled.

This response didn’t sit right with Cantor. She tried calling back Philadelphia Parks and Recreation, 311, and even the mayor's office for help, but all the phone calls and emails went unanswered.

So, she reached out to NBC10 Responds as a last-resort.

"It seemed to me that your website was the most up front and helpful of the websites of the of the various TV stations. So I reached out to you," Cantor said.

NBC10 Responds reached out to Philadelphia Parks and Recreation to see if the city could provide a solution for Cantor. A city spokeswoman said, "…staffing and internal communications challenges resulted in us missing the mark in this case."

"After reviewing Natalie Cantor's situation, we will be more than happy to accommodate her request to move her picnic permit to a new date," the city said. "Additionally, our team has met internally about the need to make accommodations in the future when special circumstances dictate."

Cantor is glad she reached out to NBC10 Responds.

"I couldn't have done it without you," she said. "All of the emails. All of the calls. All of the frustration, and you cut through that in such a respectful and speedy way. "

