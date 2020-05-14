Two Mothers Ask Sesame Place for Season Pass Refunds

Two women asked Sesame Place in Bucks County for refunds for 2020 season passes they purchased earlier this year.

NBC10 Responds reporter Harry Hairston dug into the issue, but the amusement park didn't issue the women refunds. The park did extend the season's pass use into 2021, but it remains unclear how long the pass will be good for.

Pennsylvania law enforcement officials said they could not do anything to force a refund because payment for the passes is "non-refundable," according to the park's written policy.

Sesame Place did issue a statement to NBC10:

“During this unprecedented and uncertain time, Sesame Place is committed to providing families the flexibility they need. We are currently processing eligible refund requests, automatically extending all active season passes into 2021 for a period of at least as long as the temporary closure and are offering pass tier upgrades, Sesame Place Cash, and other benefits. Due to the interruptions COVID-19 has had on our operations, our call center is experiencing an increase in response time. We thank our guests for their continued patience, and look forward to welcoming them back as soon as safely possible.”

The amusement park also has a question-and-answer section on their website for those with additional questions about passes and park visits.