3 Commissioners Resign From Citizens Police Oversight Commission

The commission composed of citizens responsible for overseeing the Philadelphia Police Department is facing turmoil. The NBC10 Investigators confirmed three commissioners resigned from the Citizens Police Oversight Commission (CPOC) on Tuesday.

The CPOC is an independent oversight agency created in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd and subsequent calls for police reform across the country.

The CPOC was voted and passed by Philadelphia's City Council in June 2020 and in November 2020, more than 500,000 Philadelphia voters approved the ballot measure.

The CPOC focuses on police reform by analyzing the policies, practices and customs of the Philadelphia Police Department, reviewing department procedures and holding public meetings to discuss police matters.

On Tuesday, three of the nine commissioners with the CPOC – Afroza Hossain, retired Judge Benjamin Lerner and Maryelis Santiago – resigned, the NBC10 Investigators confirmed.

Judge Lerner told NBC10 there have been serious problems with the CPOC. Hossain also said turmoil has been brewing for a while and the CPOC can no longer function. She placed much of the blame on individual commissioners in her resignation letter.

“It has become abundantly clear to me that this commission is dysfunctional, toxic and unable to function as needed,” Hossain wrote. “And that is solely due to the behavior of a few commissioners who have created this untenable situation in which we now find ourselves.”

Jahlee Hatchett, the chairman of the CPOC, said he was surprised by the resignations. While he acknowledged that there were disagreements, he referred to them as growing pains and disputed most of Hossain’s allegations.

Another commissioner, Hassan Bennett, denied all of Hossain’s allegations, referring to them as “malicious.”

NBC10 also obtained a statement by Santiago on her resignation.

“I wholeheartedly believe that the work that CPOC has been tasked to do could have a major impact on policing and serve as a national model if done with accuracy, accountability and transparency,” she wrote. “While the work of the commission has proven to be challenging, I don’t believe it is impossible! However, since I am unable to devote the time required to achieving these objectives, I can only wish every one of the commissioners the best and I am eager to see how the Citizens Police Oversight Commission continues to develop in the City of Philadelphia.”

A spokesperson for the Mayor’s Office also released a statement early Tuesday evening on the resignations.

“The Citizens Police Oversight Commission is an independent agency created by City Council that provides recommendations to the Mayor, Managing Director, and Police Commissioner,” the spokesperson wrote. “It is a valued partner to the Administration and does not report to the Managing Director or the Mayor. We are aware of CPOC Commissioner Afroza Hossain’s resignation letter, which was sent to Councilman Jones, City Council members and CPOC staff. It was not sent to the Managing Director’s Office or the Mayor’s Office.”

Curtis Jones, Jr., 4th District Councilmember and Majority Leader of Philadelphia City Council, released a statement on the resignations as well, and described the CPOC's commissioner selection process.

“An extensive selection process completed in 2022 by the Selection Panel for (CPOC) included the review of 320 applicants who applied to serve as one of the initial commissioners. The application generated a diverse applicant pool, which mirrored the population that is most likely to be stopped by police in Philadelphia,” he wrote. “The selection panel gave second interviews to 32 finalists and recommended 9 who they collectively believed would be helpful in enhancing police oversight in Philadelphia.”

Similar to Hatchett, Jones also referred to “growing pains” within the commission.

“In forming a new independent oversight commission, growing pains are inevitable,” he wrote. “I thank the Commissioners for their hard work and for their willingness to serve CPOC. As we begin moving in the direction of selecting new replacement Commissioners, it is imperative that we choose those who are committed to the mission, dedicated to serving, and willing to begin the tough work ahead.”

While the CPOC is a board of nine commissioners, Hatchett said their bylaws allow a minimum of six members and he expects their work to continue.