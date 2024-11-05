100 incarcerated people in Philly released to prevent prison overcrowding

In an effort to reduce the city's prison population and provide individuals who, officials said, could be released without posing a threat to public security with a chance at freedom, 100 incarcerated people have been released from Philadelphia prison system.

In a statement from Defender Associated of Philadelphia, officials said the move comes after defense attorneys worked to identify individuals who could be released pre-trial without posing a threat to public safety.

“Reducing the jail population during this crisis is a crucial step in safeguarding both the rights of the incarcerated and the efficiency of our justice system,” said Chief Defender for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, Keisha Hudson, in a statement. “The success of these hearings shows the power of the collaborative approach we’ve been pushing for throughout the staffing crisis on State Road.”

According to the defenders association, attorneys worked with the First Judicial District and the District Attorney’s Office, to release 100 incarcerated people through a series of emergency bail hearings led by Judge Karen Simmons.

The defenders association said that the initiative aims to reduce the jail population while maintaining public safety.

These hearings began on October 1, with additional sessions scheduled in the coming weeks, the defenders association said.

And, the defenders association noted, the hearings prioritize cases involving individuals who can be released pre-trial without posing a threat to public safety.

Hudson added, in a statement, that the Defender Association is dedicated to continuing these efforts, working with City leaders and other advocates to secure additional releases and address the broader challenges facing Philadelphia’s jails.

“This is an important milestone, but there is still much work to be done to ensure that we uphold fairness, accountability, and public safety for every citizen of Philadelphia," Hudson said in a statement.