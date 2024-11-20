You can soon buy discounted theater tickets at Philadelphia's new TKTS booth

Theater lovers, it's time to break a leg! A New York City staple for discounted theater tickets is coming to Philadelphia.

A TKTS booth is set to open at the Independence Visitor Center -- located at 599 Market Street -- on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

The booth will offer 30 to 50 percent off tickets for live performances within 72 hours to 20 participating performing arts companies in Greater Philadelphia, including organizations from Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties.

Like the TKTS booths in New York, organizers said all tickets are sold in person for Philadelphia’s dance, music, and other live performing arts.

While the number of participants is expected to grow, organizers said the arts and theatre organizations currently participating in TKTS Philadelphia include:

1812 Productions

Arden Theatre Company

BalletX

Bearded Ladies Cabaret

EgoPo Classic Theater

Ensemble Arts Philly

FringeArts

Hedgerow Theatre Company

Inis Nua Theatre Company

interACT Theatre Productions

Lantern Theater Company

The Media Theatre

Penn Live Arts

Philadelphia Ballet

Philadelphia Theatre Company

The Philadelphia Orchestra

Quintessence Theatre Group

Theatre Ariel

Theatre Exile

Theatre Horizon

The Wilma Theater

“In 2023, the Independence Visitor Center welcomed 1.3 million residents and visitors to connect them to memorable, authentic, and fun Philadelphia experiences,” said Kathryn Ott Lovell, President and CEO for the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation. “People know that the best trips to Philadelphia start at the Visitor Center, and we are thrilled to give our visitors this insider access and discounts to our world-class theatre and performing arts community with TKTS Philadelphia.”

TKTS, operated by the non-for-profit TDF, opened for business on June 25, 1973, with a kiosk in Times Square. The service quickly became a popular destination for both locals and visitors.

TKTS currently operates two booths in New York City and has booths serving local markets in London, Tokyo, and now Philadelphia.

In its 51 years, TKTS has sold 69,472,209 tickets to Broadway and New York City's performing arts.

“Having served nearly 70 million audience members over 51 years, TKTS is one of New York City’s most enduring and impactful accessibility programs for the performing arts, and a tremendous source of pride for all of us at TDF,” said Deeksha Gaur, Executive Director of TDF. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with Visit Philadelphia and the Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation to bring this transformative service to their vibrant performing arts community. Making the arts accessible for all is TDF’s chief mission, and the opening of TKTS Philadelphia marks a meaningful new step in our continued work toward that goal.”

For more information about the TKTS ticket booth service in Philadelphia, visit phlvisitorcenter.com/TKTS.