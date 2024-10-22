New Taylor Swift-inspired Airbnb now open for reservations in South Jersey

Attention all Swifties!

If you're "ready for it," your next vacation could be a "wildest dream" come true thanks to an Airbnb in Atlantic County, New Jersey.

The "Swift Suite," a Taylor Swift-inspired one-of-a-kind 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom Airbnb, has opened for reservations in Absecon, just a short distance from Atlantic City.

From the "Fearless" primary to the "Folklore" bedroom, each room pays tribute to the Grammy-award-winning singer.

This Swiftie paradise includes a "Black Dog" bar, karaoke machines, free parking, a pool, custom art, a Taylor Swift vinyl record collection, a selfie station, makeup stations, a basketball court, concierge services, and more.

If you are feeling "Fearless" and want to book a stay, it's important to note that there's a two-night minimum, and each night will cost you $400, plus a cleaning fee.

Don't let the thought of booking this Airbnb just be a "daydream." Click here to learn more about this listing.