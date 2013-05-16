Help reduce the risk of Stroke. Join NBC 10 for a fun filled day at the 19th annual Strides for Stroke 5K. The race begins at the foot of the Philadelphia Art Museum. All funds raised will help the Delaware Valley Stroke Council raise awareness and support stroke survivors and their care takers. Your participation can help save lives so come on out!
Sign up to register NOW.
Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art
26th & Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia, PA
When: June 9, 2013
Registration: 7:00am
Stroke Survivor Photo: 8:00am
Event Begins: 8:30am
Contact: 215-772-9040
Spotlight! Strides for Stroke 5K
Help reduce the risk of Stroke. Join NBC 10 for a fun filled day at the 19th annual Strides for Stroke 5K. The race begins at the foot of the Philadelphia Art Museum. All funds raised will help the Delaware Valley Stroke Council raise awareness and support stroke survivors and their care takers. Your participation can help save lives so come on out!