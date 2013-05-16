Spotlight! Strides for Stroke 5K

Help reduce the risk of Stroke. Join NBC 10 for a fun filled day at the 19th annual Strides for Stroke 5K. The race begins at the foot of the Philadelphia Art Museum. All funds raised will help the Delaware Valley Stroke Council raise awareness and support stroke survivors and their care takers. Your participation can help save lives so come on out!



Sign up to register NOW.



Where: Philadelphia Museum of Art

26th & Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Philadelphia, PA

When: June 9, 2013

Registration: 7:00am

Stroke Survivor Photo: 8:00am

Event Begins: 8:30am

Contact: 215-772-9040