Spotlight! Diversity Career Fair

Jump-start your career today! On April 16th, Al Dia is holding their 12th Annual Diversity Career Fair at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. Some of the most prominent companies from the area will be in attendance to look for qualified, diverse, career seeking individuals. You must bring at least 20 copies of your resume- one copy will be your free registration at the event. Don't forget to dress for success.

For more information and exhibitor list visit, http://www.lpnetwork.net/event.php?event id=720

When: April 16, 2013

Where: The Pennsylvania Convention Center Room 115 A&B- Use the Broad Street Entrance

Contact: 215-789-6962