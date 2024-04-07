A solar eclipse will occur for several hours on April 8, 2024. Totality will last only minutes with times depending on location. The event is truly a rare occasion. Another total solar eclipse won't occur over the United States until 2044.

With that, a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event requires once-in-a-lifetime food and drink experiences.

We've compiled a list of cookies, burgers, smoothies and more that are themed around the 2024 total solar eclipse.

7-ELEVEN

Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores will be selling solar glasses. If you're a 7NOW Gold Pass subscriber, you can get a free pair of eclipse glasses with any order through April 8 while supplies last.

Plus, subscribers can get a whole pizza for just $3 on April 8, with a limit of two offers per order.

BURGER KING

Burger King Royal Perks members can text the keyword ECLIPSE to 251251 all day on April 8 to get a BOGO Whopper deal in their account. The BOGO offer is then valid during the eclipse or afterwards through April 15.

Chili's

Use code APPCLIPSE tomorrow on Chilis.com or mention when dining in and receive a free app with the purchase of an entree.

CRACKER BARRELL

On April 8, Cracker Barrel is offering dine-in guests a free side of pancakes when they buy any entrée (even kids' meals!). Just say the phrase “solar eclipse pancakes” when ordering.

The Cracker Barrel Country Store is also selling solar eclipse paper glasses through April 8 for $2.49 while supplies last.

INSOMNIA COOKIES

On April 8, get a classic cookie at Insomnia Cookies for just $1 with any purchase of $5 or more in-store or online.

They also brought back the Moon Cookie Cake — a crescent-shaped cake that serves up to 8 people — for the solar event.

SONIC BLACKOUT ECLIPSE FLOAT

In a collaboration with former NASA astronaut Terry Virts, Sonic is selling a limited-time blackout slush float to celebrate the total solar eclipse. Plus, get free eclipse glasses with the purchase of the special drink. The slush will be available starting March 25 until supplies last.

MOONPIE'S ECLIPSE SURVIVAL KIT

The MoonPie eclipse survival kit features four chocolate mini MoonPies. The kit also includes two solar eclipse glasses. You can find the survival kit for $9.99 here.

OREO SPACE DUNK

Pair your eclipse experience with Oreos filled with "Cosmic Creme" on April 8. You can find the unique Oreos here.

SMOOTHIE KING ECLIPSE SMOOTHIE

Smoothie King is launching a new Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie to coincide with the eclipse. The smoothie will be available March 27 to April 8.

SUNCHIPS

SunChips will have a very limited time offer to coincide with the solar eclipse's duration of totality. The snack company is inviting customers to go to its website on April 8 for a chance to win a limited-edition bag of a new flavor of SunChips along with an eclipse swag kit.

SunChips

JENI'S SPLENDID ICE CREAMS

You can try four limited-time eclipse ice cream flavors from Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams. The flavors include Nebula Berry, Cosmic Bloom, Purple Star Born and Supermoon. You can also top the ice cream off with Space Dust, which is popping candy. Space Dust will be a free extra on April 8. Local Jeni's shops will also be offering free eclipse glasses with purchase starting April 5.

PIZZA HUT

On April 8, Pizza Hut is offering a "Total Eclipse of the Hut" deal with large pizzas for $12. You can get up to 10 toppings on a pizza for the deal to be valid.

PERFECT BAR

Perfect Bar is celebrating the April 8 eclipse by releasing a new flavor: chocolate brownie. For all local areas in the path of totality including Dallas, Perfect Bar is offering 50% off the new Chocolate Brownie flavor on April 8. You can buy the bar here.

RAISING CANE'S

Raising Cane's locations in the path of totality are offering a free piece of Texas Toast on April 8. People anywhere in or out of the totality path can enter for a chance to win free Raising Cane's for 20 years. You can enter here on April 8 by 11:59 p.m. ET.

WENDY'S

Starting April 8 through April 14, you can enjoy a free Wendy's Frosty with any in-app purchase.