See Inside the ‘Saxophone House' on Sale for Nearly $2 Million in California

A house dubbed the “saxophone house” located in the Berkeley Hills is for sale for nearly $2 million.

The 4,000-square-foot property is on Tunnel Road and was built after the 1991 Oakland Hills fire.

Its original owner was an amateur jazz musician and its three stories have a ton of musical details including a golden staircase with treble-clef railings.

Over the weekend, the home was posted on the popular Facebook group Zillow Gone Wild.

Derek Han, the home's listing agent with Better Homes and Garden's Real Estate, tells NBC Bay Area that the home is one-of-a-kind, and even "more unique once people come in to see the house in person."

The house features an Art Deco facade and large golden towers shaped like a saxophone. It was designed by Ace Architects and built in 1996. The main house sits on 10,000 square feet of property, and includes 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths. There is a guest house with an additional bedroom and bathroom.