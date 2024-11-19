Philadelphia

Post Malone announces stadium tour with Jelly Roll, coming to Philly in May

General on-sale for the stadium tour begins on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at noon at livenation.com

By Cherise Lynch

Post Malone has a really "big" announcement!

Next year, the global superstar is set to embark on his biggest headlining tour to date, "The BIG ASS Stadium tour," featuring breakout sensation Jelly Roll and upcoming artist Sierra Ferrell.

The tour kicks off in April 2025 and will stop in 25 stadiums across North America, including Philadelphia's Citizens Bank Park, on Saturday, May 24.

This tour comes after Post Malone released his debut country album, "F-1 Trillion," which landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and was nominated for a Grammy award for “Best Country Album.”

Fans can register for access to tickets in the Artist Presale now at signup.ticketmaster.com/postmalone. Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 20; then the Artist Presale will begin on Friday, Nov. 22.

Additional presales will run ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at noon at livenation.com

According to Live Nation, the tour will also offer various VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, pre-show VIP Lounge access, exclusive VIP gift items, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

