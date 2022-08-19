Parks on Tap Hitting the Road Again This Fall

A boozy tour is landing across Philadelphia.

Parks on Tap, Philly's traveling beer garden, announced in a news release they will be hitting the streets once again in the fall.

The beer garden, a collaboration between FCM Hospitality and Philadelphia's Parks and Recreation, will serve "fresh bites" and local brews, they said in the news release. In addition, wine, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

Vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options will also be hitting the menu.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The garden will be open Wednesday through Sunday, popping up at the following locations:

Penn Treaty Park (Aug. 31 - Sept. 5, 2022)

Clark Park (Sept. 7 - Sept. 11, 2022)

Columbus Square (Sept. 14 - Sept. 18, 2022)

Matthias Baldwin (Sept. 21 - Sept. 25, 2022)

Schuylkill Banks (Sept. 28 - Oct. 2, 2022)

Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Parks on Tap is open to families, so children and dogs are allowed. A sectioned-off area will be available to those 21+ looking for an alcoholic beverage.

Everyone will be required to sign when entering the park. Sign-ins can be done in advance here.