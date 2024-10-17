Cherry Hill

Robots to deliver drinks at new Kura Revolving Sushi Bar in Cherry Hill

By Cherise Lynch

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar

Sushi enthusiasts, this one is for you! Kura Revolving Sushi Bar is opening a location in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, this month.

This will be the second location in the Philadelphia region, the fourth in New Jersey, and the 68th in the United States.

Kura Sushi is an "eater-tainment destination" that combines authentic Japanese cuisine with interactive dining.

More than 100 dishes will be served on a two-layered conveyor belt system, and guests can enjoy drinks delivered by robots, Kur-B the KuraBot.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will host a soft opening on Saturday, Oct. 19th, and will have special hours through Monday, Oct. 21, from Noon to 9 p.m.

Then, beginning Tuesday, Oct. 22, the regular business hours will be Sundays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10

Organizers say the first 50 seated dine-in guests on Oct. 22nd, 23rd, and 24th who show their Kura Sushi Rewards Member QR code will receive one (1) Pikmin x Kura Sushi T-shirt. 

Also, the first 300 seated dine-in guests on Oct. 22nd will receive a commemorative Cherry Hill, New Jersey location sticker. 

For more information, visit kurasushi.com.

