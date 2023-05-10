Concert ticket prices getting you down? Well, just in time for summer, Live Nation is making sure you can see a show for just $25 a ticket (fees included).

Live Nation's Concert Week promotion begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Here is everything you need to know about getting $25 concert tickets in the Philadelphia region:

How Does Live Nation Concert Week Work?

From May 10 to 16, a full list of events will be available on Live Nation's website. Once a show is selected, look for the ticket type labeled “Concert Week Promotion,” add the $25 ticket(s) to your cart.

If you're looking to find concerts only in your area, Live Nation says you should be able to filter your search by venues or set your location to the closest city.

There are limited tickets for the events, but each varies. Live Nation reported many have a "standard ticket limit of eight."

In a Twitter thread, Live Nation also added a caveat about ticket availability: "Starting may 10th, if you aren't seeing a $25 ticket, it's most likely sold out for that event but full price tickets are still available - though check back because more $25 tickets may be added."

It's worth noting that some prices do not include taxes, so the price at your checkout may be different.

When Is Concert Week?

The sale begins at 10 a.m. ET on May 10 and continues through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 16, "while supplies last."

For Verizon and Rakuten members, a special presale was available on May 9.

Which 2023 Philadelphia Concerts Are Included?

In total, the company said the sale will include more than 3,800 shows across the country, but will only be "for select Live Nation events, while inventory lasts."

The "all-in" tickets will feature "a range of ticket/seat types across a variety of venues and shows," Live Nation said.

The full list of Philadelphia shows wasn't immediately revealed, however, on Wednesday, NBC10 received a news release saying that a series of upcoming Wells Fargo Center shows would be included.

The Wells Fargo Center concerts with $25 tickets include:

Bryan Adams on June 7

Sam Smith on Aug. 2

Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire on Aug. 15

For the rest of the shows, check the Concert Week website starting at 10 a.m.