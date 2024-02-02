Music lovers in our region will have the chance to enjoy unlimited concerts this summer in Camden, New Jersey.

Live Nation announced the return of the 'Lawnie Pass,' which allows pass holders to see unlimited concerts throughout the summer at participating venues, including Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden.

The venue will hold around 25 concerts this summer with music genres spanning from country to rock, pop to hip-hop, and much more.

Alani Morisset, Chris Stapleton, and Foreigner are few of the many artists expected to stop at the Pavilion this summer.

The pass gives concertgoers the opportunity to watch several of these diverse concerts from the lawn section of each venue.

Each venue will have a limited number of passes for fans to purchase for $239, during a general sale on Feb. 7 at 1 p.m.

But before the general sale, previous pass holders have access to a presale that spans now through Feb. 6.

Citi cardmembers also have access to a presale on Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to Feb. 7 at 1 a.m.

The pass includes a personalized credential that allows access to the concert, quick entry to the venue using the 'fast lane,' general parking and access to an exclusive presale for next year's pass.

See a full list of all participating venues here.