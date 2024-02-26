food and drink

Hungry? Here's how to get free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings Monday

Buffalo Wild Wings is keeping their promise from weeks ago of free wings if Super Bowl LVIII went into overtime

By NBCDFW Staff

Getty Images

You can now go to Buffalo Wild Wings and order in-person takeout or dine-in and get six free wings.

Hurry! The promotion lasts only three hours from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. local time on Monday, Feb. 26.

Buffalo Wild Wings announced the promotion after saying they would give away free wings after the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game went into overtime in Super Bowl LVIII.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The deal applies to both bone-in and boneless wings and no purchase is necessary. Only one free order is allowed per customer.

Visit this website for additional terms and details.

This article tagged under:

food and drink
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us