How to Get Your Free 2021 Starbucks Holiday Reusable Cups

The annual tradition continues -- it's red cup day at Starbucks!

On Thursday, Nov. 18, customers can get a free limited-edition reusable red cup when ordering a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage at participating U.S. stores.

Quantities are limited, while supplies last. The red cup giveaway is available however you order, including mobile order and pickup, curbside pickup and through delivery on Uber Eats.

“As we build on our strong start to the holiday season, we’re delighted to bring back our reusable red cup giveaway for the fourth straight year,” Brady Brewer, chief marketing officer for Starbucks said in a statement. “The reusable red cup has become a tradition for customers each holiday season and is a step towards reducing single-use cup waste as we work towards our planet-positive goals.”

This year’s reusable cup honors Starbucks' 50th anniversary and is made with 50 percent recycled content. The design is reminiscent of a beautifully-wrapped gift with a classic holiday red background, swirls of ribbons and stars.

Qualifying beverages include the Apple Crisp Macchiato, Caramel Brulee Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Hot Chocolate, Irish Cream Cold Brew, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Mocha, Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, Toasted White Hot Chocolate and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha.