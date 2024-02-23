East Passyunk Restaurant Week returns with over 20 participating eateries

Calling all foodies! East Passyunk Restaurant Week returns with dozens of restaurants offering cuisines from around the world.

From Monday, Feb. 26th through Friday, March 8, over 20 award-winning restaurants will offer specially priced three-course prix fixe lunch and/or dinner menus for $20, $30, $40 or $55.

Participating restaurants this year will include Barcelona Wine Bar, Bing Bing Dim Sum, Cantina los Caballitos, The Dutch, Ember and Ash, Flannel, Gabriella's Vietnam, Juana Tamale and more.

“East Passyunk Restaurant Week is designed to showcase the wide diversity of restaurants, chefs and menus up and down the Avenue,” East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District Executive Director Rebecca O’Leary said in a news release. “As the new Executive Director, I am thrilled to see so many award-winning restaurants of all sizes and backgrounds stepping up with menus that bring together Avenue favorites from over the years with new and exclusive dishes debuting just for this event. For foodies, this event is truly a win-win.”

Check out visiteastpassyunk.com/restaurantweek to see a full list of participating restaurants.