Disney on Ice skates into Philadelphia this winter. Here's how to get tickets

Are you ready for a "magical" adventure with Mickey Mouse and friends? "Disney on Ice presents Magic in the Stars" is staking into Philadelphia on Christmas Eve.

People of all ages will enjoy this show full of classic Disney characters and even some of today's favorites including characters from "Encanto", "Frozen 2", and "Moana."

Watch your favorite characters come to life Sunday, Dec. 24 through Monday, Jan. 1 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Show Times

Sunday, Dec. 24 at noon.

Sunday, Dec. 24 at 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 26 at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 28 at 3 p.m

Thursday, Dec. 28 at 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 29 at 3 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 at 11 a.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1 at 11 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and to purchase your tickets click here.