The Philly Boat Show is setting sail -- but it's not docking in Philadelphia.

The 25th annual boat show will take place at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County, from March 15 to March 17, 2024.

The Philly Boat Show will include what organizers call some of the best boats in water.

Here is everything you need to know before you launch to the show:

When does the 2024 Philly Boat Show take place, how much are tickets?

The 2024 Philly Boat Show takes place from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 15; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 16; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 17.

Adults can get through the door for a $10 cash-only fee, while all kids 16 and under are free. Those who buy tickets ahead of time online can save $2 on each entry.

Free parking is also provided.

What boat dealers will be sailing into the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Montgomery County?

This year's show will include more than 20 boat dealers from three states (Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Maryland) including:

1st Klas Marina

Blackmans Cylce Center

Blue Water Boats

Bowers Maine

Camping World

Cape Harbor Marina

Cessna Boat Works

Chessie Marine

East Coast Cycle Center

Fun Center Power Sports

G. Winter Sailing Center

Highway Marine

Long Level Marina

NuWave Marine

Parker Yacht Sales

Peters Maine

Philadelphia Boat Supply

Pier 47 Marina

Riverside Marina & Yacht

Towne Marine

Waterfront Marine

What boat brands will be represented?

Boat lovers will have quite the selection at this year's show. Whether they decide to purchase a boat or just take a browse at the selection, 45 boat brands will be represented and on display.

Brands on display at the show include:

Avalon

Cobalt

Kawasaki Jet Ski

Key West

Maycraft

Nepallo

Sea Fox

Sea Ray

Starcraft

Tahoe

Tidewater

Yamaha PWC

For a list of all 45 boat brands, you can check out the Philly Boat Show website.