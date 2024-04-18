Newly engaged? Get inspiration for your wedding at the third annual Old City Wedding Stroll

Before you say "I do" and "yes to the dress", you might want to check out the third annual Old City Wedding Stroll.

This year's event is happening on Wednesday, April 24, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

More than 35 businesses in Old City will open their doors, and attendees can explore wedding attire, florists, jewelers, restaurants, venues, and wedding services.

"There are so many unique things about Old City, and as the only business improvement district in Philadelphia to host a neighborhood-wide wedding event, we’re excited to have the Wedding Stroll on that list,” Executive Director of Old City District Job Itzkowitz said in a news release. “With the growing variety of wedding related businesses and services offered in Old City, this event showcases how Old City businesses can support every aspect of your wedding day.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The event is free to attend, but you must register online ahead of time. Those who have registered will be automatically entered to win a prize on behalf of Old City District – valued at nearly $4,000.