Philadelphia chefs named “Rising Stars” during StarChefs Restaurant Week 2024

For the first time in 11 years, the restaurant industry magazine StarChefs is bringing its Rising Stars Restaurant Week to Philadelphia.

The two-week event highlights local chefs and allows diners to experience the honoree's signature dishes and drinks.

One of the participating chefs is Amanda Rafalaski - the pastry chef at the James Beard award-winning restaurant Friday, Saturday, Sunday in Rittenhouse Square.

"I'm super honored. I'm the only pastry chef," Rafalski said. "It's great to work all day in the basement and then finally somebody recognizes all the hard work that goes into it."

Rafalski's featured dish for Rising Stars Restaurant Week is black sesame canelé. She describes it as a French cake that has a crunchy exterior and creamy interior.

Other participating chefs include Mike Cater of Down North Pizza, Forsythia Chef Chris Kearse and Chef Chance Anies of Tabachoy.

Rising Stars Restaurant Week runs now through Wednesday, March 13th. For details about the participating restaurants and chefs visit StarChefs.com.