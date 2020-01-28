Philly Live
Score Ticket & Hotel Deals In Philly On National Plan For Vacation Day

How to unlock deals at Philadelphia museums, attractions and hotels...

The Philadelphia Skyline with blue sky and white clouds
Elevated Angles for Visit Philadelphia

Deal alert from our friends at Visit Philly!

It’s time to plan on how to use those vacation days, folks.

As part of National Plan For Vacation Day, we’re sharing great deals on tickets to Philadelphia museums and attractions as well as overnight stays at Center City hotels.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, 54% of Americans fail to use all of their time off each year. That amounts to around 768 million unused vacation days.

Fortunately, it’s easy to plan a visit to Philadelphia — and we’re here to help.

Since Philadelphia was named one of the 25 must-visit destinations in the world for 2020 by National Geographic Traveler — the only U.S. city destination on that list — planning a trip to the City of Brotherly Love is a no-brainer. (And yes, we might be biased.)

So plan a day off to explore the amazing museums and attractions of Philadelphia or — better yet — book an overnight stay to really tour the town.

To assist with that day-off planning, a number of Philadelphia museums, attractions and hotels are offering deals for planners on National Plan For Vacation Day on January 28, 2020.

Check out all of the National Plan For Vacation Day deals below, and make plans now to get away to Philly with your family, girlfriends, boyfriends — or solo! See you in Philly soon!

National Plan For Vacation Day Philadelphia Deals

