Philly Live Favorites: Mark it Down and Check it Out

Philly has so much to offer. The city is booming with sites to see, things to do and places to eat. There's a lot; but Philly Live has you covered with something you can digest. Check out some of our Philly Live Favorites from around the city.

It’s not just cigars at Ashton Cigar Bar located in Center City, they have professional cocktails too. Philly Live gets a lesson in making the Whiskey Revelation.

Shane Confectionery is a living history museum wrapped up in a box of chocolates. Stop by America’s oldest candy shop, located in Old City.

Stop by Hello Donuts in East Kensington to check out the rotatiting menu packed with sweet, savory and vegan options. You might even get donuts, coffee and a show when you drop in to a “Hello Session.”

A great cheese board can be the star of any get together. Philly Live’s Aunyea Lachelle visits Tria for a lesson in creating the perfect cheese board.

American Hats located in the new Philly Fashion District puts a spin on your average hat. Philly Live’s Aunyea Lachelle shows us hats for all fashionistas.

Alice Alexander creates fashion by women, for women of all sizes; sold direct to consumer. Philly Live’s Aunyea Lachelle stops by the shop to check it out.