Philly Fashion Week returns for 19th year

Philly Fashion Week is making its much-anticipated return to the city this week, promising a variety of free and ticketed runway shows, immersive activations, workshops and networking events.

The event will take place from Feb. 21 through Feb. 25 at Live! Casino Hotel for its 19th year of action, and its sixth year in a row partnering with Fab Scrap and Fashion District Philadelphia to present their "Next Up Student Design Competition and Trend Show."

Select local students will have the opportunity to present their designs for a chance to win $1,000 and educational sessions with industry professionals. Students from Moore College or Art, Jefferson University, Drexel University, Harcum University, the University of Delaware and Albright College will be competing in the event on Thursday, Feb. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

The week will continue with the Runway I show, which will take place on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. and highlight designers Andre Nowell, Atelier H., Gege Gizline, Zipporaa, David Ferron and more.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The Runway II show will take place on Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. and highlight Willfredo Gerardo, Chiimowild, Nativ NY and Bo Scott.

Philly Fashion Week's co-founder Kevin Parker calls the event a "beacon of opportunity and innovation for the fashion industry."

"Our runway shows are guaranteed to inspire and showcase the most creative and talented designers in the game," Parker said.

A full itinerary for the entire week can be found on Philly Fashion Week's website.