Philadelphia

Philly native Kevin Hart bringing ‘Acting My Age Tour' to The Met this winter. Here's how to get tickets

By Cherise Lynch

Get ready to laugh! Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian Kevin Hart has announced he will be hitting the road for his "Acting My Age" stand-up comedy tour this year.

The Philadelphia native will be making a homecoming stop at The Met Philadelphia on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Tickets will be available starting with presales on Wednesday, April 17 at 10 a.m. before the general on sale starting on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. at KevinHartNation.com.

“Acting my Age” is my ninth tour and I wanted to change things up by creating a more intimate environment. This hour is about connecting with the audience and feeding off the crowd's energy and laughter," Hart said in a statement.

Organizers said this event will be a phone-free experience. Upon arrival, guests will have their phones secured in an individual Yondr pouch that will not be opened again until the end of the event.

