DreamWalk, the body-positive fashion show returns to Philly this weekend

Two sisters are on a mission to break stereotypes and societal restrictions one fashion show at a time.

Alyse and Lexi Scaffidi are the founders of DreamWalk, an all-inclusive, body-positive fashion show.

The sisters created the show to celebrate diversity and spotlight people's stories and the differences that make everyone beautiful.

“After watching the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and not fitting the typical model criteria, we decided to make our own show that included women of all shapes and sizes,” the sisters said in a news release. “Let’s have all of the glamor, the performances, the glitz and glam - and change the way people think about fashion”.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“It doesn’t matter if you're 4 foot tall, 6 foot tall, 100 pounds or 250 pounds, if you are twenty or are sixty," said Alyse. “You are beautiful and the story, the scars, the things that make you distinct are what make you beautiful.”

After taking a hiatus, DreamWalk is making a return to Philadelphia with a show on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fabrika in the city's Fishtown neighborhood.

According to event organizers, the show has made a big statement worldwide, garnering over 45 million views on social media and inspiring hundreds around the globe.

If you would like to attend this year's show general admission tickets are still available here.

Event organizers said proceeds from the show will be donated to the Canine Compansions, a national organization that provides trained service dogs to people with disabilities at no charge to the recipient.