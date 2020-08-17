Celebrating Small Businesses In the Name of Love

NBC10 and Telemundo62 want to support our communities like never before -- all in the name of love. We're showing our love for small businesses, for our favorite family restaurants, love for the mom and pop shops in our neighborhoods.
Together, we have the power to come back stronger than ever.
NBC10 and Telemundo62 are working with more than 25 local business organizations on a multi-media initiative to help showcase stories of businesses, organizations and neighborhoods across our collective community as together we recharge, rebuild, and recover.
Philly Live
Showcasing the food, fashion, wellness, technology and travel destinations that make the Philadelphia region great.
Tune in weekdays to NBC10 at 11 a.m. and Telemundo62 at noon to hear stories of the businesses you love.
We thank our partners In the Name of Love:
