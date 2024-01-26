Pa. native Amanda Seyfried to star in Peacock thriller ‘Long Bright River'

Emmy award winner and Allentown native Amanda Seyfried has been cast for “Long Bright River,” a limited series thriller that’s coming to Peacock.

The new series is based on Liz Moore’s New York Times best-seller book of the same name, which was published in 2020.

Seyfried will be an executive producer on the series and also take on the role of Mickey, a Philadelphia police officer patrolling a neighborhood hit hard by the opioid crisis.

The actress was recently spotted in Philadelphia shooting scenes for the show and she evened toured Kensington on a ride-along with officers.

"We are thrilled that Amanda Seyfried will lead this series about how those initially perceived as victims can band together to regain their power," Moore and Executive Producer Nikki Toscano said in a joint press release." Moore's family history and her work with harm-reduction and community-service organizations in Philadelphia informed the series, which aims to portray with compassion the lives of those struggling with addiction and the family members who love them.”

A premiere date for "Long Bright River" has not been released.